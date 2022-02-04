Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps out of a building to speak with the media during his first availability after announcing he has COVID-19 at a location in the National Capital Region, on Jan. 31.Adrian Wyld/The Associated Press

On a private video call this week with the Prime Minister, former Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, a Conservative who held senior cabinet positions, made their pitch.

With the 2022 budget on the horizon and the worst of the pandemic hopefully nearing an end, they told Justin Trudeau that Canada needs to look beyond the usual five-year timeline and aim for long-term growth.

“They’ve lost the narrative, in my opinion, around economic growth and why all Canadians should care about it,” said Ms. McLellan in an interview this week after their meeting.

Ms. McLellan and Ms. Raitt are now heading the Coalition for a Better Future. Originally backed by the Business Council of Canada, the now independent group has since grown to more than 120 organizations that includes a mix of business and civil-society groups such as think tanks and those involved in charitable, Indigenous and environmental causes.

Its message is simple, but pointed: Long-term economic growth that accounts for environmental and social concerns needs to be at the centre of Canadian public policy.

Only then will the government be able to afford the many pressing spending needs it faces in the coming decades, while managing the transition to a low-carbon economy and digging its way out from the mountain of debt accumulated during the pandemic.

“I’m not one of those who says: ‘Oh, let’s not worry about the deficit and the debt.’ You absolutely have to. And you have to worry about productivity, and you do have to worry about investment,” Ms. McLellan said. “I would like to see a [growth] narrative in the 2022 budget. What is the narrative to get us to 2030 and net zero [emissions] in 2050?”

The challenge for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who formally launched public prebudget consultations this week, will be how to respond to these growing calls for a longer-term focus while also addressing the serious economic challenges that Canada faces this year.

Dan Kelly, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, agrees that the government needs a better long-term plan.

“But my God, at least half of the small-business community is stuck in crisis management at this moment,” he said. On Friday, Statistics Canada reported that the country shed around 200,000 jobs in January amid the Omicron restrictions, with accommodation and food services hit the hardest.

Mr. Kelly said these sectors will still need help this year, which he said could include government ads to ease the “fear factor” that will linger once officials give the green light for life to return to a sense of normalcy.

“I worry that we abandon the short-term agenda at our peril,” he said.

The House of Commons finance committee is conducting its own budget consultations and has received well over 400 written submissions to date.

Many of the submissions echo Ms. McLellan’s calls for long-term economic thinking. Companies and business groups are calling on the government to invest more in trade and transportation infrastructure, which has been severely strained during the pandemic, to revamp research funding and intellectual-property rules, and to put major resources behind the push toward a low-carbon economy.

Canada’s economy has bounced back impressively since the start of the pandemic, with both employment and GDP surpassing February, 2020, levels in recent months. But optimism is being dampened by surging inflation, which hit a three-decade high in December, the Omicron variant and continuing supply chain constraints.

Looking further out, the challenges loom large. The push to get to net-zero emissions poses a dilemma for a major energy producer like Canada. A recent Bank of Canada and Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions study looking at four different climate-transition scenarios predicted that all would lead to a “material” decline in GDP over the transition period, largely as a result of less global demand for Canadian oil.

Meanwhile, the country’s population is aging fast. The size of the work force is falling at the same time as health care and social spending is expected to soar. That puts a premium on immigration as well as boosting productivity through training and increased private-sector investment in machinery and technology – the latter being something Canada has struggled with for decades.

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz spent his career at the central bank and Export Development Canada (EDC) thinking about long-term growth trends. He said in an interview that the best way for the government to boost Canada’s potential growth is to make a number of “unglamorous” changes to existing programs or agencies, many of which would cost relatively little in terms of new spending.

On his short list: changing government procurement policy to support Canadian startups; getting the Canada Infrastructure Bank to guarantee financing for companies undertaking large infrastructure projects – similar to what EDC does for exporters; and dealing with interprovincial trade barriers.

“It’s not glamorous to announce that you’re fixing a whole bunch of little problems that hopefully will boost productivity, but I think it’s the kind of work that really ought to be done and it will have more impact than some lofty announcement that then takes you many years to actually get done,” Mr. Poloz said.

He gives high marks to the Liberal government for its subsidized child-care program, which he said will boost labour-force participation and pay for itself over time, as well as its $180-billion infrastructure plan launched in 2016. But he said that the government could do a lot to improve business confidence and the investment environment.

“What we have is a very inefficient tax system, we haven’t done a decent review of that, it’s littered with special provisions. And we have a lack of clarity around what our path is as a nation to net-zero carbon emissions,” he said.

“Imagine if you’re deciding whether you should make a big investment or not, and you’re in a sector that will be creating emissions. … You don’t really know if you’re going to get chopped off at the knees five years from now, or if you’re going to legitimately have 20 years to do it right.”

Many prebudget submissions contain requests relating to low-carbon initiatives. Manufacturers want to see an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund – the government’s main pot of money for subsidizing large companies. The fund now includes the Net Zero Accelerator, an $8-billion fund announced in 2020 that is aimed at helping companies lower emissions and invest in clean technology.

Automakers are asking Ottawa to invest more in electric-vehicle infrastructure, after its announcement last year that all new passenger vehicles must be electric by 2035.

Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are looking for clarity around the carbon capture, utilization and storage tax credit, announced in last year’s budget. CCUS technology is still in its early stages, but it is seen as a lifeline for energy companies as the price on carbon increases and other countries start introducing border tariffs tied to carbon emissions.

Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, an industry group, put it succinctly in its submission: “This transition will be incredibly difficult and prohibitively expensive. It will only succeed with the right levels of investment and support from the government.”

At a news conference this week, Ms. Freeland said the government’s focus on a green transition will be part of its plan to work with the private sector to promote long-term growth.

She said the conversation on climate change needs to include a discussion on how emission targets can be achieved while also growing the economy.

“And then … when it comes to expanding the economy’s productive capacity, I absolutely think we need to look at innovation. I absolutely think we need to look at productivity. I absolutely think we need to look at business investment and increasing business investment in Canada,” she said.

A senior government official stressed that Ottawa is still in listening mode over the next few weeks before landing on final budget decisions. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official because they were not authorized to comment publicly on budget considerations.

The official noted that there continues to be a high-level of uncertainty about economic trends for the current year, such as whether the worst of the pandemic will continue to recede, the impact of expected interest-rate increases from the Bank of Canada, and the military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

There is less mystery about what a budget will contain when it is the first one after an election campaign.

The Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform, which was released in September, contains a budget-style five-year costing plan for all of the party’s spending and tax-hike promises.

In total, the promises added up to about $78-billion in new spending and $25-billion in revenue from tax increases primarily aimed at the wealthy and large corporations.

Among other economic measures, the Liberals promised $2-billion for a new research institute modelled on the U.S. Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, a 30-per-cent tax credit for clean-technology investments, and a $2-billion fund aimed at retraining oil and gas workers.

The platform and Ms. Freeland’s Dec. 16 mandate letter promised a permanent Council of Economic Advisers. The government said the council will provide independent advice and policy options “on long-term economic growth that will help Canada achieve a higher standard of living, better quality of life, inclusive growth and a more innovative and skillful economy.” The council has yet to be launched.

