 Skip to main content

Report on Business Trump say U.S. won’t exempt Apple from tariffs on Chinese-made Mac Pro parts

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Trump say U.S. won’t exempt Apple from tariffs on Chinese-made Mac Pro parts

Susan Heavey and David Shepardson
WASHINGTON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Apple has asked the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office to waive 25-per-cent tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for Mac Pro desktop computer.

BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not grant Apple Inc any relief for tariffs on Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.

Representatives for Apple had no immediate comment. Shares of the company sharply pared their gains after Trump’s tweets.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 18, Apple asked the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office to waive 25-per-cent tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for Mac Pro desktop computer. The public comment period for those requests closes on Aug. 1.

The parts include a graphics processing module, structural frame, power supply unit, AC power cable, ladder assembly and data cable.

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Apple is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from Texas.

Apple noted after the report of the manufacturing shift that “like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States” and emphasized that “final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process.”

Apple in June asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15 per cent to 30 per cent of its production capacity from China to Southeast Asia, according to a Nikkei report.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices. The company got nearly 18 per cent of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter that ended in March.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter