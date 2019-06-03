 Skip to main content

Report on Business Trump urges customers to drop AT&T to force ‘big changes’ at CNN

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trump urges customers to drop AT&T to force ‘big changes’ at CNN

WASHINGTON
Reuters
Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T on Monday, urging customers to drop the telecommunications company over its ownership of cable news network CNN in the latest salvo in his long-running criticism over its news coverage.

Trump, who was in London at the start of a state visit, reiterated his complaints about CNN, a Time Warner property now owned by AT&T that the president has frequently blasted for what he sees as negative coverage of him and his administration.

Representatives for AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump is already embroiled in a controversy over the company’s acquisition of Time Warner, with the White House refusing to cooperate with House Democrats who are investigating whether the president sought to intervene in federal regulators’ review of the merger.

In a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump again complained about CNN’s coverage and asked “Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter