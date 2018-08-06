Trustee of bankrupt energy firm sues Perpetual Energy to void two-year-old asset sale

The trustee of an insolvent natural gas producer is suing Perpetual Energy Inc., a company controlled by the wealthy Riddell family, in an unprecedented attempt to have a two-year-old asset sale voided on the grounds that Perpetual and its chief executive officer knew the transaction would sink the buyer.

The case raises questions about just how risky asset transactions can be and who is responsible when financially shaky companies are unable to fund the eventual cleanup of old wells, pipelines and other facilities.

Sequoia Resources Corp.'s bankruptcy trustee is seeking damages of $217-million as an alternative if it fails to convince a judge to annul the 2016 sale of Alberta gas wells to Sequoia. The natural gas producer, which was backed by Chinese investors, acquired about three-quarters of its gas wells from Perpetual for a “nominal” sum, but it took on liabilities related to the future cleanup of sapped wells that Perpetual pegged at $133.6-million. Sequoia filed for bankruptcy protection in early March.

Story continues below advertisement

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the trustee, names Perpetual, its subsidiaries and its CEO, Susan Riddell Rose, as defendants in the action, filed in a Calgary court last week. It alleges Ms. Riddell Rose failed to act in good faith when she engineered the sale of a subsidiary called Perpetual Energy Operating Corp. (PEOC), later renamed Sequoia.

According to the statement of claim, Ms. Riddell Rose knew Sequoia’s predecessor – PEOC – would be unable to fund the high liabilities associated with the assets and that the deal would render it insolvent. In addition, the suit claims that she would benefit personally from the deal as Perpetual got rid of the liabilities on its own books.

Last May, Ms. Riddell Rose touted the transaction with Sequoia as pivotal because it relieved Perpetual of major cleanup obligations and enabled the company to redeploy funds to more profitable assets. In an interview at the time, she said she saw no reason why the deal would be challenged and rejected the idea that Perpetual was dumping environmental liabilities.

“I completely disagree that there was any wrongdoing and I’m not concerned about a risk in that assessment when all of the facts are there,” she said at the time.

A Perpetual executive did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Ms. Riddell Rose has a 4.8-per-cent stake in Perpetual, according to Bloomberg. Perpetual Chairman Clayton Riddell, who is Ms. Riddell Rose’s father, owns 41.7 per cent of the company, which currently has a market capitalization of just less than $40-million. The claims have not been proven in court.

This is believed to be the first attempt by a bankruptcy trustee in Alberta to have a previous oil and gas transaction unwound. The action has the potential to introduce major new risks to the industry’s ability to buy and sell assets and could also deliver a severe blow to Perpetual.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sequoia’s creditors include its former principals, other oil companies, suppliers and municipal governments. By far the biggest creditor is the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), which is currently on the hook for $225-million to decommission Sequoia’s sites.

Sequoia, led by directors Wentao Yang and Hao Wang, had acquired 3,200 shallow gas wells, with the aim decommissioning them as they were depleted, using cash flow from the producing wells. However, gas prices tumbled and the company was unable to meet its obligations. The AER has come under criticism for signing off on some similar acquisitions, when the buyer did not meet the regulator’s requirements for financial wherewithal.

Indeed, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, has pushed the regulator to block some asset deals where liability risks are too high. Canadian Natural is listed among Sequoia’s creditors and is also the largest contributor to an industry-funded program to clean up so-called “orphan wells,” in which there is no longer a solvent operator.

However, the Perpetual deal was structured as a purchase of shares, which avoided closer scrutiny from the regulator.