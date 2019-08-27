Trustee overseeing Quadriga’s bankruptcy says it’s working with four investigative agencies including RCMP

Four law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the RCMP and the Ontario Securities Commission, are investigating QuadrigaCX, according to the trustee overseeing the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Ernst & Young says it has received formal document requests relating to some of the investigations, including from the RCMP’s financial crime division in Milton, Ont., and is looking to move the case from Halifax to Toronto to make it less costly to comply with the probes.
Ontario’s securities watchdog confirmed Tuesday that it has also launched an investigation into the matter, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation posted a survey on its website back in June seeking information from Quadriga victims.
“We understand that there is an interest in the current requests being responded to on an urgent basis,” Ernst & Young said in a report published Monday. “The RCMP has stressed the importance of dealing with the requests and any court proceedings relating thereto on an expeditious basis.”
Once Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Quadriga was shuttered earlier this year following the sudden death of its 30-year-old CEO Gerald Cotten. Mr. Cotten died from complications relating to Crohn’s disease while on his honeymoon in India, where he was also set to visit an orphanage he had helped fund. Since his death in December, an estimated 76,000 Quadriga users have been unable to access roughly $214.6-million of their funds – much of which appears to be missing.
How did Gerald Cotten die? A Quadriga mystery, from India to Canada and back
Crypto chaos: From Vancouver to Halifax, tracing the mystery of Quadriga’s missing millions
Mr. Cotten operated the exchange from his laptop computer and was the only one who knew where the company stored its cryptocurrency reserves and the passwords to access them, according to an affidavit filed by his widow, Jennifer Robertson.
In an earlier report, Ernst & Young said that Mr. Cotten failed to hold cryptocurrency belonging to Quadriga’s users in company wallets. Instead, he moved large sums to his personal accounts at competing exchanges, in some cases using it as security for a margin trading account he operated that generated substantial losses and fees.
A significant amount of fiat currency was transferred to Mr. Cotten and his widow, Ernst & Young said. The couple frequently travelled to vacation destinations via private jets and acquired assets worth approximately $12-million, including 16 properties in Nova Scotia, a boat, an airplane and luxury vehicles.
Those assets, which Ernst & Young says were paid for with Quadriga funds, are now subject to preservation order issued by the court in April.
“The Trustee has been engaged in productive discussions with counsel to Ms. Robertson regarding the recovery of these assets for the benefit of the Quadriga estate,” the most recent report notes. “The Trustee will provide an update on the results of this process at a later date.”
Ernst & Young said in its report that it has also been contacted by representatives of a federal agency in Nova Scotia and British Columbia, but didn’t name the agency.
A representative of Canada Revenue Agency was on the case’s service list in July, signalling that the agency may have a potential legal interest in the case and wishes to be formally served with any motions or court documents. The CRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ernst & Young says it is looking to have the bankruptcy case – which so far has been heard in Nova Scotia, where Mr. Cotten lived and ran the exchange from his laptop prior to his death – moved to Toronto to keep costs down.
The trustee said it expects that the level of involvement and cooperation required to satisfy the requests of the various law enforcement and regulatory agencies will be “significant.” Additionally, the complexity of the requests means that multiple court hearings will be required and that the majority of stakeholder groups and professionals involved in the hearings – including those from law enforcement and regulators – are based in Ontario.
“The Trustee expects that it would be more cost-effective for future motions to be heard by a court in Toronto, eliminating the need for a significant number of professionals to incur costs to travel from Toronto to Halifax," the report says.
The largest proportion of the now-defunct exchange’s users – 39 per cent – is also based in Ontario, the report notes. That’s followed by British Columbia, which is home to 19 per cent of Quadriga’s users, and Quebec at 14 per cent. Only 1 per cent of the users list Nova Scotia as their home address.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.