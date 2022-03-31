A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., on Feb. 4, 2019.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada’s rail safety investigator says Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. failed to act on repeated employee reports of braking problems on a steep stretch of track in B.C. prior to a 2019 crash that killed three train crew on the same route.

The Transportation Safety Board is also is urging the government to toughen the rules for trains that operate on mountainous routes, and calling for improved braking systems on rail cars.

The TSB made the recommendations in its final report on the fatal train derailment of CP train 301 in the Rocky Mountains on Feb. 4, 2019. Engineer Andrew Dockrell, conductor Dylan Paradis and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died when the 112-car grain train they were on sped out of control on a steep stretch of tracks known as Field Hill in B.C.

Families of workers killed in B.C. train derailment file lawsuits alleging negligence

Labour groups want independent investigation into deaths of CP Railway workers in B.C. crash last year

At a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, Kathy Fox, chairwoman of the TSB, said investigators found CP train crews on several previous occasions had alerted CP management they had trouble controlling their speed descending Field Hill in cold weather.

“There were recurring reports on poor braking performance descending Field Hill over a number of years,” Ms. Fox told reporters. The safety reports “were being closed without any effective action being taken after the event.”

“It was a known issue but there wasn’t sufficient action taken,” Ms. Fox said.

Mr. Dockrell, the engineer killed in the crash, had experienced braking problems on the same track the previous day, Ms. Fox said. The hazard report he had intended to file with management was found in the wreckage. “He never had the opportunity to submit it,” Ms. Fox told reporters.

The CP crew had just boarded the train, which had made an emergency stop three hours earlier due to braking problems, when it began to roll away on it own. Within three minutes, the train reached 53 miles an hour and derailed on a steep curve, plunging into the Kicking Horse River more than 60 metres below.

Investigators said no handbrakes were set on the train, which was being held in place by air brakes. That system is known to be leaky and unreliable in cold and snowy conditions.

“The train started to move and it started to accelerate quickly,” said Dan Holbrook, the TSB’s manager of western rail operations. “This all came upon them very quickly.”

CP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.