TSB investigating after three CP Rail crew members killed in B.C. train derailment

Three Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. train operators are dead after a grain train derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are probing the cause of the derailment in which 40 to 60 rail cars crashed and one locomotive wound up in a creek, said Eric Collard, a spokesman with the TSB, which investigates rail, air, marine and pipeline incidents.

Few details were available from the TSB, CP and the union that represents CP train crews.

“They’re looking into it right now,” Lyndon Isaak, president of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, said by phone.

“It is with great sadness that CP reports that three crew members on board were fatally injured in the incident,” CP said in an e-mail. “Our condolences and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues. A full investigation will take place to determine the cause of this incident.”

There is no threat to public safety and no dangerous goods were involved, CP said.

Names of the dead CP employees were not available on Monday afternoon.

“The three victims are believed to be a locomotive engineer, a conductor and a conductor trainee,” the Teamsters said in a statement.

Eight Canadian railway employees have been killed in workplace accidents since Nov. 17, 2017.

“The government and the rail industry will have to recognize that something is wrong and change is needed. Eight workplace fatalities in a little over a year is not something that should be expected or accepted,” Mr. Isaak said.

The exact location of the crash was not available. The steep, mountainous route west of Calgary is famed for the spiral tunnels built more than a century ago to enable trains to make it through the region.

A CP train derailed in the region on the Alberta-B.C. border on Jan. 3. The cause has not been released.

For the 10-year period ending in 2017, an average of two railway employees died at work each year. Four died in 2017 and three died in 2018, according to the TSB and Teamsters.