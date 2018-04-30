TSX begins trading after Friday’s outage

Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange resumed on Monday morning after faulty hardware caused Canada’s largest stock market to close more than two hours early on Friday.

The TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha Exchange were also impacted by the technical issue on Friday, as was the Montreal Exchange for derivatives. All four venues, which are operated by Toronto-based TMX Group Ltd., opened Monday as normal.

The outage, which began just before 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday, wasn’t the result of a cybersecurity attack, TMX said in a press release. It was caused by “a hardware failure in a central storage appliance of the trading system.” The faulty part took down the primary and back-up systems for the four marketplaces.

TMX said that it replaced the failed storage equipment and successfully tested its systems on Saturday.



