Open this photo in gallery: A TTC commuter uses their mobile phone while waiting at Davisville station in Toronto.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is forcing Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T to give BCE Inc. BCE-T and Telus Corp. T-T access to the Rogers-owned wireless network on Toronto’s subway system by Oct. 3.

He’s also requiring that all wireless carriers who offer service in Toronto have commercial agreements in place to provide service on the Toronto Transit Commission within the next 100 days, and that cellular coverage be available throughout the entire subway system within three years.

The requirements are being imposed via new conditions on the telecoms’ wireless licences. Mr. Champagne’s department is responsible for issuing licences for spectrum – the airwaves used to transmit wireless services – and has the ability to impose and amend the conditions attached to those licences.

Currently, only customers of Rogers, Freedom Mobile and Freedom’s new owner, Videotron Ltd., are able to offer service in the subway, although all riders are able to make emergency 911 calls.

Rogers launched 5G service on the “busiest sections” of the subway system last month amid a dispute with rival telecoms that have been seeking access to the Rogers-owned network.

The dispute between Rogers and its two main competitors – BCE and Telus – began months ago, after Rogers acquired BAI Canada Inc., the Canadian branch of an Australian telecommunications infrastructure company with the sole right to develop wireless infrastructure inside the subway system.

Mr. Champagne has asked the carriers to work together to ensure that all riders on Toronto’s subway system have cellular service. The issue gained prominence after a string of violent attacks on the transit system, which sparked calls for the telecoms to offer service inside the subway tunnels as a safety measure.

After the companies failed to reach an agreement in a timely fashion, Mr. Champagne launched a consultation with with a view to imposing additional conditions on those licences.

If the companies fail to adhere to the conditions that Mr. Champagne announced on Monday, they could face administrative monetary penalties or have their licences suspended or revoked.

Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt said in a statement that the government’s approach “reflects what we’ve been proposing all along – to bring 5G services to all riders as quickly as possible.”

“Bell and Telus have been dragging their heels and the federal government is now forcing them to work with us in earnest to make connectivity possible for all riders. This is good news for Toronto transit riders. While we’ve been busy building, they’ve been busy whining. We’ll continue to work around the clock to upgrade and expand the network so all riders can connect anywhere on the subway,” Ms. Schmidt said.