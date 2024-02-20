Open this photo in gallery: A man talks on his phone next to SSR's Çöpler gold mine near Ilic village, eastern Turkey, Feb. 14, 2024 after at least nine workers became trapped during a landslide in the area.Ugur Yildirim/The Associated Press

A rescue effort to find nine employees of SSR Mining Inc. SSRM-T who went missing after a landslide at a gold mine in Turkey last week has been suspended, as authorities try to prevent an environmental catastrophe.

On Feb. 13, a landslide slammed into SSR Mining’s Çöpler mine in Turkey, hitting the company’s onsite heap leach gold processing plant. Despite a search and rescue effort involving more than 400 members of Turkey’s national disaster relief agency, the missing workers have not been found.

SSR said in a statement on Tuesday that the Turkish government had suspended its search for the missing employees to focus on stabilizing the heap leach area. Heap leaching involves treating mined ore with highly toxic cyanide to extract the precious metal. On Feb. 18, the company said that Turkish officials have been monitoring surface water, groundwater, soil, and air quality, and had found no evidence of contamination.

All operations at Çöpler in east central Turkey were suspended after the landslide, and the government promptly revoked SSR’s environmental permit, as authorities started an investigation into the company. Eight employees of the company were detained by authorities as part of that investigation, and SSR said on Feb. 18 that several SSR representatives were subsequently charged.

SSR has some history of troubles at Çöpler involving the use of cyanide. Operations at the mine were suspended for three months in 2022 following a cyanide leak that originated in a pipeline.

The company’s share price has fallen by more than 50 per cent since the landslide.

SSR is based in the United States, but it used to be a Canadian company up until a few years ago.

SSR was originally incorporated in British Columbia in 1946 and operated the massive Silver Standard mine in the province for decades. In the 2000s, the company diversified into gold, buying Barrick Gold Corp.’s Marigold operation in Nevada, and the Seabee mine in Saskatchewan. With most of its production coming from bullion, the company in 2017 changed its name to SSR Mining from Silver Standard Resources. After the 2020 acquisition of Alacer Gold Corp, SSR redomiciled from Vancouver to Denver, where Alacer was based. Alacer CEO Rod Antel took over the top executive position after the acquisition.

Çöpler has been in operation since 2018 and was Alacer Gold’s biggest asset. The mine is located 550 kilometers east of the Turkish capital of Ankara.