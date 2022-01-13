Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR-B-T reported its first-quarter profit edged lower compared with a year ago as its revenue grew 10 per cent.

The television and radio broadcaster says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of nearly $76.2-million or 36 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

The result compared with a profit of nearly $76.7-million or 37 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue totalled nearly $463.9-million, up from almost $420.4-million in the same quarter a year earlier for the company behind Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada and other specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations.

Corus chief executive Doug Murphy says television revenue in the quarter surpassed pre-pandemic levels, helped by the strength of Global TV’s fall schedule and robust advertising demand.

Television revenue grew to $434.7-million, up from $392.1-million a year ago, while radio revenue came in at $29.1-million, up from nearly $28.3-million.

