TVA Group CEO France Lauziere stepping away for up to six months for family reasons

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
TVA Group Inc. says France Lauziere, the company’s president and CEO and chief content officer of Quebecor Content, is stepping away from her duties for up to six months.

The company says the move is for family reasons and that it understands the decision and fully supports Lauziere.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau will assume her duties at TVA Group and Quebecor Content on an acting basis.

TVA Group TVA-B-T is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. QBR-B-T

It is North America’s largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, news and public affairs programming.

Lauziere was named CEO of TVA Group and chief content officer of Quebecor Content in October 2017.

