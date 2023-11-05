Open this photo in gallery: TVO employees and supporters are seen on the picket line outside of TVO offices Toronto on Aug. 21.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Dozens of workers at Ontario’s public broadcaster will return to work Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that’s stretched on for nearly three months.

TVO says the accepted offer includes a wage increase of 7.7 per cent over three years – three per cent retroactive to 2022, 2.75 per cent in 2023 and 1.75 per cent in 2024.

The employer says it also withdrew various proposals that would have extended employment contracts beyond two years. It also says the new deal increases access to job opportunities for production staff.

TVO workers have been on strike for 11 weeks after walking off the job on Aug. 21.

In early October, at roughly the six-week mark in the job action, workers voted to reject what the company’s management said was its “final” offer.

The Canadian Media Guild, the union which represents around 70 journalists, producers and education workers at the broadcaster, has said its main sticking points in bargaining were below-inflation wages and temporary contract work