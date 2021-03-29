Two big shareholders in Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern say they will vote for the US$25-billion takeover

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Two big shareholders in Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern say they will vote for the US$25-billion takeover

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two large shareholders in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Kansas City Southern Railway say they will vote for the US$25.2-billion takeover by the Calgary freight hauler.

The boards of the railways have agreed on a takeover by CP, a deal that requires majority support from the shareholders of both companies at upcoming votes, in addition to U.S. and Mexican regulatory approval.

Richard Chilton, whose Chilton Investment Co. hedge fund owns US$172-million worth of shares in Kansas City Southern, said the deal will be good for railway investors, customers and the countries the proposed network will link: Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been railroad investors for a long time and we know the railroad industry very well,” Mr. Chilton, who has owned KCS since 1994 and also owns large stakes in CSX Corp. and Union Pacific Corp, said from Stamford, Conn. “This really is a terrific combination.”

Edward Molson, a senior partner at London-based Egerton Capital, which is CP’s eighth-largest investor with a US$1.15-billion stake, said the deal will create value for shareholders while fostering competition and shifting truck-borne freight to trains, a benefit to the environment. “As a longstanding shareholder in CP, we wholeheartedly support this transaction,” Mr. Molson said. “The prospect of CP’s exceptional management team taking their unique culture and expertise to an enlarged North American franchise will generate significant value for shareholders.”

Both railways’ lists of top shareholders is dominated by large institutions, many of which declined to comment or did not respond to interview requests.

The companies have not set dates for the shareholders votes. The railways said in a joint filing with the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the U.S. body that rules on railway mergers, they expect to apply for a review of the deal at the end of June.

CP has offered KCS shareholders 0.489 of a CP share and US$90 in cash for each stock. KCS shares would be placed in a trust after a winning vote, awaiting the regulators’ decisions.

The takeover would create a railway with 32,000 kilometres of track that cross Canada and run south through the middle of the United States to Mexico’s Gulf and Pacific Coasts. The deal would create the first railway that reaches all three countries in the North American free-trade deal at a time of expected economic expansion post-pandemic.

The railways, whose tracks meet at Kansas City, Mo., say the merger would allow shippers of automotive goods, agricultural products oil and other freight seamless service to new markets and avoid costly interchanges, including the congested hub of Chicago.

Story continues below advertisement

The STB will make its decision after hearing from those would be affected by the merger – railway customers, competitors, unions and others. Already, some rail customers and the groups that represent them have signaled support for the deal, even as they urge the STB to study it thoroughly.

Pleasant River Lumber Co., a CP customer that operates five plywood mills in Maine, said in a letter to the STB the merger would give it easier access to Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico ports, and help the company reach new and existing buyers. The wider network will reduce the lumber company’s shipping costs and its reliance on truck while improving transit times and reliability, said Stephen Banahan, Pleasant River’s sales manager.

In Canada, groups including the Freight Management Association, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association have come out in favour of the deal.

“The view of the railroad customer regarding the proposed CP-KCS merger will be paramount in the regulatory review process being conducted by the STB,” said Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada. Mr. Spracklin, who publishes a yearly survey of shippers’ opinions of the service provided by railways, said a large majority of those he asked support the merger.

The STB must also approve the trust structure CP has proposed to operate the KSC independently until the regulator issues a decision on the deal, which expected to take more than a year.

The deal is the first proposed merger of Class 1 railroads – the largest in the United States – since 1999, when Canadian National Railway Co. and BNSF Railway attempted to merge. The railways, which also touted the benefits of creating a larger, an end-to-end network, called off the deal in 2000. That’s because the STB called a moratorium on big mergers amid an uproar from railway customers, who feared the deal would touch off a takeover frenzy that would reduce competition and drive up freight prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies