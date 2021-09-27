Two former SNC-Lavalin executives plead not guilty to charges related to Montreal bridge contract

Two former executives with SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. are pleading not guilty to criminal charges related to a bridge contract in Montreal nearly two decades ago while prosecutors confirmed they would offer the company a special deal allowing it to avoid a trial.
Lawyers for Normand Morin and Kamal Francis, two former SNC-Lavalin vice-presidents, made the pleas during a brief appearance in Quebec Superior Court Monday in Montreal. The men were not required to be present in person and did not attend the hearing.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, told the court they would file a formal invitation to the company signed by the attorney-general of Quebec to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement. Such an agreement would allow the company to avoid a trial in exchange for paying a fine and third-party monitoring of its activities.
“I think it fits” as a solution in this case, said Patrice Peltier-Rivest of the Quebec prosecutor’s office, known as the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.
“This is an alternative to a more classic sentence – an alternative that allows for a lessening of the effects on employees, on retirees, on shareholders, on the clientele of SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International. That was the objective of legislators and it is the objective of the prosecution in this case.”
Quebec’s chief prosecutor’s office announced last week that it charged two of the company’s business entities – SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. – as well as Mr. Morin and Mr. Francis in connection to a longstanding RCMP investigation into bribes paid on a $128-million contract for the refurbishment of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier bridge in 2002.
The SNC units and the two former executives face charges of forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud against the government and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, the RCMP said in a separate statement. The two men, both aged over 70, were arrested last Thursday and released.
SNC-Lavalin has said it welcomes the offer to negotiate a deferred prosecution deal. This is first time a Canadian company has received an invitation to negotiate such an agreement, SNC said in a statement last Thursday.
In fact, this is the second time Quebec prosecutors have offered a deferred prosecution agreement, Mr. Peltier-Rivest said. The first was in relation a case known as the “Dupont affair” in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil about two years ago, he said. He did not provide any more details.
Deferred prosecution agreements are “a more remedial form of justice,” Mr. Peltier-Rivest said, adding the company co-operated with police in their searches and voluntarily provided relevant information afterward. Deferred prosecution agreements do not apply to individuals.
Negotiations with the company have not yet begun. The Quebec Superior Court has to approve the agreement once it is finalized by the parties.
SNC-Lavalin was denied a DPA two years ago in a separate case in which it was charged with violating Canada’s Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, as well as fraud related to its business dealings in Libya when Moammar Gadhafi was in power. Kathleen Roussel, director of federal prosecutions, told The Globe and Mail last year a DPA in that case was inappropriate because of the “severity and breadth” of the offence.
SNC-Lavalin undertook an intense lobbying campaign with the federal government to get a DPA in the Libya case. Allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of his government improperly pressed then-justice minister and attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to order a settlement dogged the Liberals for months.
SNC-Lavalin struck a deal with prosecutors in December, 2019, in which the company’s construction division pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud, and the potentially more damaging bribery charge was dropped. The company agreed to pay a $280-million fine and received a three-year probation order, which includes oversight by an independent monitor. The Quebec judge who approved the agreement called it “reasonable” and said that, without such plea deals, Canada’s justice system “would collapse under its own weight.”
The Jacques Cartier bridge investigation, dubbed Project Agrafe (staple), has been a potential time bomb for SNC-Lavalin for some time. The company has acknowledged the probe in corporate filings, noting that other investigations into its past business dealings may be ongoing, including in Algeria.
Michel Fournier, the former head of the Federal Bridge Corp., pleaded guilty in 2017 to fraud-related charges for accepting more than $2.3-million in kickbacks from SNC-Lavalin in the Jacques Cartier bridge case and laundering the funds. He was sentenced to 5½ years, and has since won full parole. Police have been trying to determine who arranged the bribes.
SNC-Lavalin’s share price has seen only a modest decline over the past three trading sessions, suggest investors are betting the bridge case will have a minimal impact on its business. National Bank of Canada analyst Maxim Sytchev estimates the company could pay a $15-million fine to the government as part of the negotiated agreement.
