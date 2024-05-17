Two Gildan lawsuits against Browning West dismissed amid leadership battle

Browning West LP says two lawsuits launched by Gildan Activewear Inc.’s GIL-T board against the investor have been dismissed.

The activist investor is among several major Gildan shareholders that have been campaigning to have the clothing maker’s former CEO reinstated.

In a statement Thursday, Browning West said the two lawsuits were dismissed by the Superior Court of Quebec and the Quebec Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal.

Gildan announced late last year that longtime CEO Glenn Chamandy was being replaced, and several investors including Browning West are now fighting to have him brought back.

Browning West has nominated eight people including Chamandy for election to the Gildan board of directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 28.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.