Two million Canadian jobs lost in April as unemployment rate reaches 13 per cent

Canadian employment plunged by nearly two million people and the jobless rate surged to 13 per cent in April as companies were forced to slash payroll in response to restrictive lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Combined with March’s results, about three million people have lost their jobs over a two-month span and millions of others have seen their hours significantly affected, according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey. The unemployment rate jumped from March’s 7.8 per cent.

The job losses, while historically bad, were also considerably better than many expected. Several economists estimated that at least four million jobs would be lost in April and the unemployment rate would climb to around 18 per cent.

The grim forecasts were partly inspired by soaring numbers of people applying for emergency income aid with the federal government. To date, more than 7.5 million Canadians have applied to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which has paid out nearly $29-billion. (Some applicants are still employed, but have seen their hours and income decline substantially.)

With economic reopening under way in May, the coming months could see a surge of hiring, or employees returning from temporary layoffs. Even then, staffing won’t quickly rebound to pre-crisis levels.

Men’s clothing store Caswells in Saskatoon was forced to lay off all nine employees, including owner Gordon Burgess. When the store reopens on May 19, the first day allowed by the province, Mr. Burgess doesn’t expect customer traffic to immediately snap back to normal. To start, Caswells will be open fewer hours and only four employees will be back.

“If the traffic justifies it, we’ll bring back [workers] as quick as we can,” Mr. Burgess said.

