 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Two million Canadian jobs lost in April as unemployment rate reaches 13 per cent

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People line up at a Service Canada office in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canadian employment plunged by nearly two million people and the jobless rate surged to 13 per cent in April as companies were forced to slash payroll in response to restrictive lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Combined with March’s results, about three million people have lost their jobs over a two-month span and millions of others have seen their hours significantly affected, according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey. The unemployment rate jumped from March’s 7.8 per cent.

The job losses, while historically bad, were also considerably better than many expected. Several economists estimated that at least four million jobs would be lost in April and the unemployment rate would climb to around 18 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The grim forecasts were partly inspired by soaring numbers of people applying for emergency income aid with the federal government. To date, more than 7.5 million Canadians have applied to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which has paid out nearly $29-billion. (Some applicants are still employed, but have seen their hours and income decline substantially.)

With economic reopening under way in May, the coming months could see a surge of hiring, or employees returning from temporary layoffs. Even then, staffing won’t quickly rebound to pre-crisis levels.

Men’s clothing store Caswells in Saskatoon was forced to lay off all nine employees, including owner Gordon Burgess. When the store reopens on May 19, the first day allowed by the province, Mr. Burgess doesn’t expect customer traffic to immediately snap back to normal. To start, Caswells will be open fewer hours and only four employees will be back.

“If the traffic justifies it, we’ll bring back [workers] as quick as we can,” Mr. Burgess said.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies