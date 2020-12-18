Two Osum directors pledge to resign if Waterous bid succeeds

Waterous Energy Fund is withdrawing its request for a special shareholder meeting at Osum Oil Sands, after two Osum board members who opposed a proposed Waterous takeover agreed to resign if the hostile bid succeeds.
Waterous, a fund run by Calgary financier Adam Waterous, launched an unsolicited $126-million bid in November to acquire an additional 40 per cent stake in privately held Osum. Waterous already owns 45 per cent of the company, and controls four out of nine board seats.
Osum has pushed back against the bid, and in early December it asked the Alberta Securities Commission to halt the bid. According to Waterous, Osum chief executive Steve Spence has said in an affidavit that no directors have any intention of stepping down from the board if the bid is successful, a condition of the offer.
This prompted Waterous to requisition a special meeting of shareholders last week in an attempt to replace the board. On Friday, however, Waterous said that it is withdrawing the meeting request, after two Osum board members signed binding agreements to step down if the deal goes through.
“This marks a significant milestone towards the successful completion of WEF’s takeover-bid and protects the rights of Osum shareholders to seek liquidity for their shares,” Waterous said in a news release.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.