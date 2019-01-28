Uber Canada aiming to expand alcohol-delivery service beyond B.C. in 2019

Bikes, booze and e-scooters are part of Uber Canada’s plan for the country in 2019.
Managers from the U.S. tech giant’s Canadian arm say they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C., where the service was launched last year.
Dan Park, the head of Uber Eats Canada, says Ontario and Quebec are markets the company is eyeing first, though others could figure into their plans.
Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam says e-scooters and bikes are also part of the company’s priorities for the country, though he is coy about how soon they could arrive and in what markets.
Uber has partnered with New York-based Jump to bring e-scooters and pedal-assisted electric bikes with GPS to a handful of U.S. cities, but has never delivered the offering to Canadians.
California-based rival Lime has been piloting its e-scooters in Waterloo, Ont. and Bird has reportedly been looking at expanding into the Canadian market.
