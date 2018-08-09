 Skip to main content

Uber faces new pothole on road to IPO as New York puts moratorium on licenses

SAN FRANCISCO
The Associated Press

Uber will have to navigate around a new regulatory pothole in New York on an already bumpy road to its initial public offering of stock next year.

New York City is imposing a one-year moratorium on new ride-hailing licenses in Uber’s largest U.S. market, raising the spectre that other cities may adopt similar crackdowns as they try to ease traffic congestion.

If that were to happen, it would be more difficult for Uber to boost its revenue and reverse its history of uninterrupted losses. That, in turn, would affect the price that investors are willing to pay for Uber’s stock in the IPO that the San Francisco company plans to make next year.

Uber maintains that New York’s moratorium is a bad idea.

