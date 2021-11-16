Ubisoft has game development studios in Montreal, Quebec City and Saguenay, as well as a special effects site in Piedmont.ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images

French video-game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA is once again betting big on Quebec, unveiling plans to invest nearly $1-billion and hire another 1,000 employees in the province over the next decade as it pushes out further beyond Montreal.

The Paris-based maker of blockbuster series such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry said Tuesday that it will launch a new studio in Sherbrooke next year as it spreads its tentacles further into Quebec’s smaller cities. The move, part of a wider $950-million spending program it is earmarking for the province, dovetails with the Quebec government’s own focus on expanding the economies of peripheral regions.

Ubisoft has game development studios in Montreal, Quebec City and Saguenay, as well as a special effects site in Piedmont. Roughly one quarter of its 20,000 global employees work in Quebec. It plans to hire about 100 new employees a year from now until 2031 in the province.

“These announcements mark another milestone in Ubisoft’s development in Quebec, nearly 25 years after the group’s first arrival [here],” Ubisoft co-founder and chief executive officer Yves Guillemot said in a statement. “With the Sherbrooke studio, Ubisoft is living up to its promise of being a significant economic engine and of continuing to invest in talent and the ecosystems that surround it.”

Mr. Guillemot is expanding Ubisoft’s footprint overseas as he tries to rebuild momentum after a series of delays on new game releases and the fallout from allegations of widespread sexual misconduct against Ubisoft employees, which has shaken the family-controlled business. The company last year cut ties with several executives as part of its pledge to stamp out what it called “toxic behaviours” and improve workplace culture. Among those to depart was the managing director of its Canadian studios.

Government tax credits for multimedia producers have helped Quebec build out one of the world’s biggest hubs for video-game development over the past 20 years, with the province now home to studios run by Ubisoft as well as California-based Electronic Arts, Japan’s Square Enix and other players. While Montreal remains the centre of activity in the sector, smaller cities are playing a growing role.

“We’ve been talking to Mr. Guillemot and his team about this for three years and we’ll continue to do that,” Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told reporters at a news conference in Sherbrooke. “What Ubisoft brings to Quebec fits well with our objective of creating wealth, specifically for our regions.”

The Sherbrooke studio, led by Ubisoft veteran Nathalie Jasmin, will work on game production and technology development, the company said. It will recruit employees specializing in production management, programming, graphic design, animation, modelling and game-level design.

Quebec offers tax credits ranging from 26 per cent to 37.5 per cent on salaries of up to $100,000 for multimedia companies, such as video-game producers, that meet its eligibility criteria. Additional tax credits are also available, including a 30-per-cent credit for the development of e-business. The incentives are open to both foreign and local firms.

Executives such as Louis Têtu, CEO of Quebec City-based Coveo Inc., have criticized taxpayer-funded aid to foreign-based firms like Ubisoft. They argue Quebec is essentially paying foreign companies to drain a scarce resource, skilled IT labour, which is desperately needed by local companies creating the real wealth in the economy.

Successive governments in power in Quebec City have defended the public backing, however, saying they have to offer such financial assistance or risk losing business investment to other provinces and states. Carlos Leitao, Quebec’s former finance minister under the previous Liberal government, has said Ubisoft has historically played what he called a “hyperstructural” role in the creation and development of Quebec’s video game industry, which now employs more than 11,000 people.

Even though it is a French company, Ubisoft has generated a pride among Quebeckers, Ubisoft’s Ms. Jasmin said in an interview, adding: “The games coming out of here have an impact worldwide. So we want to create that wealth here. And for us, tax credits are a way for us to achieve those ambitions.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.