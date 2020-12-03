 Skip to main content

Unicorn in the patch: Calgary software firm Benevity achieves rare $1-billion valuation in deal with U.K. private equity firm

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bryan de Lottinville, CEO of Benevity, in their headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2018.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

A British private equity firm has purchased control of Benevity Inc., the darling of Calgary’s flourishing technology sector, in a deal valuing the company at more than US$1-billion.

A source familiar with the transaction told The Globe and Mail that Hg Capital LLP had bought the stake from existing shareholders, including founder and CEO Bryan de Lottinville and U.S. private capital giants JMI Equity and General Atlantic. Mr. de Lottinville and president Kelly Schmitt appeared before staff Wednesday dressed as unicorns to announce the deal. Companies that achieve US$1-billion valuations are called “unicorns.”

The Globe is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak about the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Reached Wednesday evening, Mr. de Lottinville wouldn’t confirm the details of the transaction, but said “it’s a very positive result for Benevity, our people and our clients. [This is] validation of the idea of doing well by doing good, and the elevation of corporate purpose as a thing.”

Benevity, with about $100-million in annual revenue, last raised money in October, 2019, when JMI and General Atlantic invested $40-million in a deal valuing the company at close to US$400-million. General Atlantic, JMI and Benevity management will retain a stake with the deal.

Benevity produces software that is used by 19 million employees at 650 enterprises including Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple and Google to donate money and volunteer hours to charities. It provides a “white label” platform that companies use internally to handle their employees’ charitable donations and a range of initiatives aimed at improving employee engagement and meeting their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Benevity, with 650 employees, is a leading light in a Calgary tech industry that is gaining traction as city officials seek to diversify the economy. It is also the city’s second technology company to achieve a billion-dollar evaluation after US financial services giant Morgan Stanley bought software firm Solium Capital for $1.1-billion in 2019.

Calgary and its economic development arm have embraced the tech and biosciences sectors among targeted paths to help rebuild an economy that has suffered through the oil patch downturn.

The source said Benevity attracted significant global investor interest, with roughly a dozen firms submitting bids.

This is third notable deal for Hg in Canada this year. In January it purchased a control stake in Montreal medical imaging software firm Intelerad Medical Systems Inc. and in October it bought a stake in Toronto accounting software firm CaseWare International Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies