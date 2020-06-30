U.K. safety company Alcumus buys Toronto-based software firm ContractorCheck

A British safety company is expanding further into Canada with the acquisition of a software company that allows businesses to manage and vet contractors.
The purchase of Toronto-based ContractorCheck is the second Canadian acquisition for Cardiff-based Alcumus Group Ltd. in less than a year.
Alcumus, whose customers include major real estate developer Canary Wharf Group PLC, made its first foray into North America last year with a $40-million investment in a Toronto software company called eCompliance.
This latest purchase will allow Alcumus to tap businesses that use contractors, such as construction companies. ContractorCheck says their software accredits contractors and helps businesses reduce risk by allowing them to “access real time contractor information to ensure the health and safety” of their workers.
Alcumus declined to say how much it paid for ContractorCheck. The acquisition would make up less than one-10th of its overall business and help round out its workplace safety services in North America, according to its local president.
Alcumus, which said it has more than 40,000 clients globally, said North America was the largest and “highest growth” area in the world.
Alcumus said its software has helped modernize workplace safety by digitizing compliance, accreditation and safety checks, which companies have done using spreading spreadsheets and paper forms.
Other Alcumus clients include home builder Mattamy Homes and miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.
