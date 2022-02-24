People stand in line to use an ATM money machine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Energy and agricultural commodity prices rose on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to global inflationary pressures and putting central banks around the world in a delicate position as they embark on a much-anticipated rate hike cycle.

Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and both Russia and Ukraine are major food producers, together accounting for more than a quarter of the global wheat exports. Disruptions caused by the conflict have already begun to ripple through global commodity markets, pushing up prices and adding fuel to fears about spiraling inflation.

“Watch the food inflation story. Russia is a global commodity superstore, they are not a gas station. Their ability to inflict serious harm to consumers across the world is substantial,” Helima Croft, Royal Bank of Canada’s head of global commodity strategy, said in an interview.

The price of oil on both sides of the Atlantic shot past US$100 a barrel on Thursday morning for the first time since 2014, although West Texas Intermediate crude was back to around US$92 by mid afternoon. Meanwhile, the price of wheat futures contracts in the United States was up around 5.5 per cent by Thursday afternoon.

Countries around the world are already struggling with the highest inflation in decades as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A sustained surge in commodity prices could add to the pain consumers are feeling at the grocery store and gas pump, while making it more difficult for central banks to keep inflation expectations under control.

“If higher prices are sustained, this will push inflation much higher through this year not just in Europe but globally,” Rich Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, said in a note to clients.

“Central banks had been counting on easing energy prices through [the second half of 2022] to pull inflation back toward target; today’s developments could spell an end to those hopes,” he wrote.

The Bank of Canada’s latest projection shows the rate of inflation remaining close to 5 per cent until the middle of the year, and then declining to around 3 per cent by the end of the year. That estimate, however, is based on US$75 for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude, much lower than the current and projected price of oil.

Economists at the Bank of Montreal estimate that every US$10 rise in the price of oil boosts consumer price inflation in Canada and the U.S. by around 0.4 percentage points. If oil prices hold at current levels or move higher, “this factor alone could bump headline inflation by roughly 0.6 percentage points,” BMO chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a note to clients.

“Complicating matters is that the Canadian dollar has not benefited one iota from the rise in oil prices in 2022, in contrast to the previously tight relationship between the loonie and crude. While good news for domestic producers, this implies that Canadian consumers are facing the full force of higher global oil prices, unlike earlier crude price spikes,” Mr. Porter wrote.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to begin raising its policy interest rate next Wednesday for the first time since it cut rates to near zero at the outset of the pandemic.

The increased inflationary pressures add to the argument for a rate hike. However, the calculation becomes more complicated if the war in Ukraine drags on and higher commodity prices start weighing on global economic growth.

Europe, which gets much of its natural gas from Russia, is particularly vulnerable to wider economic disruption and an accompanying loss of consumer confidence. Natural gas prices in Europe were up around 30 per cent on Thursday.

Jennifer McKeown, head of the global economics service at Capital Economics, said that central bankers could quickly find themselves at a tipping point, where their worries about inflation need to be balanced against fears of an economic downturn.

“While this was a relatively contained and limited crisis, then it was likely to be the case that the inflationary effects might dominate, and that central banks in [developed markets] would be more concerned about the sharp rise in oil prices and not very worried about [economic] activity,” she said during an online presentation on Thursday.

“But we think probably now we have reached a tipping point where this is looking more like a situation that could start to have impacts on confidence across [developed market economies]... It won’t stop the [monetary policy] tightening that’s already planned, but it could delay it a bit,” she said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the world’s most important central bank, is still expected to start raising interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting on March 15. At the same time, markets are no longer pricing a high likelihood that the Fed will start its rate hike cycle with a 0.5 percentage point increase instead of the usual 0.25 percentage point increase.

“Ultimately, developments overnight in Ukraine are likely to cool G10 central banks’ hiking ambitions a little,” wrote Mr. Kelly of TD.

“While we still expect hikes from most central banks in the coming months... worries about weaker demand could dampen prospects of 50 basis point hikes in favour of a more cautious approach, and may slow the pace of subsequent hikes this year,” he said.

