The organizers: The Scarborough Young Bruins

The Pitch: Raising nearly $28,000

The Cause: To support Ukrainian refugees

It’s not often that events on the other side of the world reverberate on a group of 11-year-old boys playing hockey in Toronto. But when the war in Ukraine broke out in February, the Scarborough Young Bruins under-12s were made all too aware of the horrors of the conflict.

One of the team’s players, Daniel Kmosky, is from Ukraine and he has several relatives in the country. “We get dribs and drabs about the war from the news,” said James Byck, one of the team’s coaches. But the war became all too real, he added, “when you hear first-hand from one of the parents who has brothers and sisters and parents still over in Ukraine, and you hear that Daniel’s cousin went to bed one night and in the morning they had to pack a bag and get out of their home. They are looking for shelter and food and clothing.”

Instead of just learning about the invasion, the team decided to do something to help those in need. Earlier this month, the club organized a hockey event called We Skate With Ukraine. It included a game involving players from across the East Division of the Greater Toronto Hockey League as well as a silent auction and a skills competition. Roughly 500 players, friends and family members attended and the showcase raised nearly $28,000 for Ukrainian refugee relief programs. The event “was a way to let the kids know that when people extend a hand for some help, it doesn’t matter if it’s your friend or your neighbour overseas. We’re in a position to reach out and help however we can,” said Mr. Byck.

He added that the fundraiser also helped give the players an important life lesson. “These are events that we can do that offer so much more mentorship than just teaching the kids how to skate and shoot fast,” he said. “We need to teach them how to be good people.”

