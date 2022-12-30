Pavlo Symonenco has set up a social-media channel with information for Ukrainians displaced by the war.Handout

The organizer: Pavlo Symonenco

The pitch: Providing services to help Ukrainian refugees settle in Canada

Like millions of Ukrainians, Pavlo Symonenco lost almost everything when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February.

Mr. Symonenco had already been driven out of Donetsk by the Russian army in 2014, and now his home and business in Kyiv were under threat. He and his family were in Malaysia when the invasion started on Feb. 24, but they immediately felt homeless.

He and his wife decided they couldn’t return to Kyiv, so they headed to Vancouver. “When we came here I had like $2,500 in my pocket and two kids, a wife, and we weren’t able to sell anything from Ukraine,” Mr. Symonenco said. “We started to receive great help from Canadians.” A local donor gave the family a car and another person offered them free accommodation, he said.

Shortly after arriving, Mr. Symonenco began fielding calls from friends in Ukraine asking about Canada. He decided to set up a group on Telegram to provide information about settling here. He posted tips on how to look for work and housing, and how to set up bank accounts. He also gathered material from other refugees about problems they’d encountered. Because of his proficiency in English, Mr. Symonenco received requests from employers looking for Ukrainians to hire, which he posted in the Telegram group. More than 5,500 people have joined the Telegram channel so far and the number keeps growing.

Mr. Symonenco didn’t stop there. He has held several fundraising events to support newcomers and organized a group of volunteers who provide free transportation to refugees when they arrive. He’s also developing a free app with even more information.

Ukrainians displaced by the war “need to live their life happily,” he said. “Not thinking and speaking all time about the war. And this is what we are planning to do to raise the morale.”