Belgian metals refiner Umicore SA is building a $1.5-billion factory near Kingston, Ont. to produce components for electric vehicle batteries, the latest in a series of Canadian investments by automotive manufacturers.

Once operational, Umicore’s facility will see approximately 700 employees transform raw materials, including nickel, cobalt and lithium, into battery parts, creating what Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne described in an interview as a “supply chain ecosystem for electric vehicle manufacturing.”

In recent months, carmakers General Motors Co. and Stellantis N.V., parent of Jeep and Chrysler, announced plans to build battery and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in Ontario. In an interview, Umicore chief executive Mathias Miedreich said the company decided to anchor its North American expansion in the province, rather than the U.S., after automotive customers consistently endorsed Ontario during a six-month search process.

“We looked at economic considerations, along with CO2 efficiency, and found Canada was the best place to be,” said Mr. Miedreich. Umicore is one of the world’s largest refiners, with 11,000 employees at 46 sites around the world, including 10 North American facilities.

Umicore’s corporate strategy is focused on sustainable manufacturing. Mr. Miedreich said the company decided to build its plant Loyalist Township near Kingston in part because the province’s grid – largely fueled by hydroelectric and nuclear power – allows the company to produce battery components with net-zero carbon emissions.

Umicore also opted for an Ontario plant to shorten its supply chain. It plans to process raw materials produced at Canadian mines for North American automakers. “We want to be part of an EV industry that is truly net-zero emissions,” said Mr. Meidreich. “It’s very difficult to achieve that goal when you are shipping materials to and from Asia or Europe.”

Umicore is the only large battery component producer based outside of China, and Mr. Champagne said the company’s decision to expand in Canada shows a shift in thinking around supply chains that began with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “For manufacturers, the emphasis now is on resilience over efficiency,” he said.

Earlier this year, electric carmakers Rivian Automotive Inc. and Tesla warned of future battery supply constraints because of a lack of raw materials.

The federal government is expected to provide financial support for the Umicore facility. Mr. Champagne said terms of the investment are still being negotiated and will be disclosed at a future date. “This investment is not about subsidies, because everyone offers those, it’s about talent, and the Canadian EV ecosystem,” he said.

Umicore considered sites for its battery component factory in the U.S., as the company’s existing operations include factories in Tennessee. Mr. Meidreich said one factor that won over the company in negotiations with federal and provincial officials was when it came to incentives, “Canada spoke with one voice.”

Umicore’s new facility will transform metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium into essential battery components known as precursor cathode active materials and cathode active materials. Once completed, the plant will be capable of supporting annual production of one million electric vehicles.

The Belgian company is also a world leader in recycling metals, including used batteries, and Mr. Miedreich said Umicore plans to open additional facilities in Canada as the EV industry expands.

Founded in 1805 when Napoleon Bonaparte gave the company control of a Belgian zinc mine, Umicore shifted its focus to processing metals in the 1990s. It is now one of the world’s largest refiners and a major automotive supplier, with sales of €4-billion last year and €7.9-billion market capitalization.

