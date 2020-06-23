Unemployment, lower immigration to slow housing activity in major cities, CMHC says

Unemployment and lower immigration will slow housing activity in Canada’s major cities, with Calgary and Edmonton taking the biggest blow from the coronavirus pandemic and drop in oil prices, according to the national housing agency.
The special outlook from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says housing starts, sales and prices could fall in most of the major cities this year and only start recovering in some of the areas next year.
The report, released on Tuesday, builds on CMHC’s national forecast that predicted home building across the country could drop by 75 per cent from prepandemic levels; sales could fall as much as 30 per cent and home prices could sink by 18 per cent.
Since the pandemic hit in March, millions of Canadian residents have lost jobs and income, as governments restricted non essential activity to slow the spread of the virus. Although provinces are starting to allow businesses to reopen and some jobs are returning, the path of the virus and the economic recovery is unpredictable.
CMHC cited the uncertain outlook for job recovery and immigration as two major factors that would impede housing activity in the major urban centres: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
“Such large employment and income declines, coupled with uncertainty over the future trajectory of the virus, will lower demand for housing,” CMHC said in its report that provided a wild range of forecasts for this year through 2022 for housing starts, home prices and resales.
Overall, CMHC expects Ottawa and Montreal to recover faster than Edmonton and Calgary, which have suffered from the second collapse in oil prices in less than a decade.
The agency predicted that home building across the six major cities would slow significantly this year. Calgary and Edmonton could see housing starts decline by over 60 per cent this year compared with last year, while Vancouver could drop by 58 per cent. New construction would decline by about 45 per cent in Toronto and Montreal, while Ottawa would be down less than 40 per cent.
“Reduced immigration and interprovincial migration will result in a reduction in demand for new housing units, particularly in 2020,” said the report.
For home prices, the agency forecasts average selling prices falling as much as 25 per cent for Calgary and Edmonton from 2019 to 2022. But CMHC does not expect prices to decline to be as great in the other cities. It estimates the average resale price falling 12 per cent in Vancouver and dropping 6 per cent in Toronto. In Ottawa and Montreal, the agency expects home prices to hit a low next year, for a decline of 8 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
