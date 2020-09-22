 Skip to main content
Unifor and Ford reach tentative deal, with investment from Ottawa, Ontario

Josh O’Kane
The Canadian and Ontario governments will partner with Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. to invest $1.95-billion in its Oakville and Windsor, Ont., auto plants, Unifor president Jerry Dias said Tuesday, as his union and the automaker reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike.

The deal includes $1.8-billion dedicated to the production of five electric vehicles, the first of which will be scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2025, Mr. Dias said. The plant will also host battery assembly. Both Ford and Unifor declined to clarify how much of the investment would come from governments.

Mr. Dias targeted Ford for bargaining talks earlier this month because the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossover SUVs, which are manufactured in Oakville, are expected to be discontinued by 2023. At a press conference Tuesday morning following a strike deadline that was extended past midnight the night before, Mr. Dias said that focusing on electric-vehicle manufacturing and battery assembly was an investment not just in future generations of Oakville autoworkers, but the broader Canadian economy.

“Today, the discussion starts about how we use our lithium in Quebec; our nickel in Sudbury; our cobalt in northern Ontario; our aluminum from Quebec and British Columbia - to put Canadians to work,” Mr. Dias said.

The union represents nearly 6,300 Ford workers in Canada, 3,400 of whom are at the Oakville plant. They were poised to strike today if contract talks broke down.

The deal also includes a contract for 6.8-litre engines in Windsor. Unifor’s Ford workers are expected to vote on the three-year deal this weekend. Ford declined to comment on details of Tuesday’s tentative agreement because it had not yet been ratified.

Mr. Dias did not name which vehicles would be built at the Ford plant, but said they would launch between 2025 and 2028, and said that the plant would shut down for a period of time to retool for the new operations.

Unifor’s next target for negotiations, he said, would be Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., which makes vehicles in Brampton and Windsor. Talks with General Motors Co. are expected to follow.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
