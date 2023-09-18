Open this photo in gallery: A line employee works on a vehicle at Ford Motor plant in Oakville, Ont., in this file photo.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Contract talks between Ford Motor Co. F-N and Unifor union officials continued on Monday ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

The union that represents 5,680 Ford workers in Ontario said on Sunday that talks are continuing to progress but the two sides remain “far apart” in efforts to reach a collective agreement that will set the pattern for negotiations with the other two Big Three automakers, Stellantis NV and General Motors.

“As the deadline approaches, Unifor members at Ford Motor Company are advised to be prepared for all scenarios, including strike action,” Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a statement on the union’s website.

The last-ditch talks happen as targeted strikes in the United States by 12,700 United Auto Workers enter the fourth day. UAW workers walked off the job on Sept. 15 at three of the Big Three’s assembly plants: Ford in Wayne, Mich., GM GM-N in Wentzville, Mo., and Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

The U.S. strike is at factories that make Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Colorado pickup trucks, Jeep Wrangler, and other models.

In Canada, Unifor represents Ford workers at the Oakville assembly plant, two engine factories in Windsor, and office and distribution sites in Windsor, Bramalea, Paris, Ont., and Edmonton.

Unifor and UAW are not related but have a shared history and some common goals Ms. Payne has said she is demanding better pensions and wages, plant investments, and certainty that jobs will be protected as automakers retool to produce plug-in and hybrid vehicles.

Union officials point to soaring profits and executive pay at the three automakers, and say the current talks are aimed at ensuring workers get their fair share.

Neither Unifor nor Ford in Canada have provided details on their offers.

In the U.S., UAW leader Shawn Fain is demanding raises of 40-per-cent over four years, improved pensions, shorter weeks and an end to the two-tier wage scales.

Stellantis said on Saturday its offer includes raises of 21 per cent over four years. GM has offered a similar deal. Mr. Fain has rejected these amounts and called the CEOs “greedy.”

“What they want is they want to pay us poverty wages, so they can keep on making billions more in profits,” Mr. Fain said in an interview on CBS on Sunday. “And they can keep enriching the shareholders and the CEOs and the corporate executives, while the workers pay the price for it and get left behind.”