Unifor contract talks with Fiat Chrysler set to begin this week after Ford workers accept deal

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Contract talks will kick off between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Unifor this week, after the union’s members ratified a three-year agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada that will see electric vehicles made in Oakville, Ont.

Ford said it will spend $1.8-billion retooling the factory west of Toronto to make battery-powered vehicles beginning in 2024, according to the agreement between the Detroit-based automaker and Unifor’s 6,300 members at Ford. Another $148-million will go toward building a new engine at Ford’s Windsor plant, Unifor said.

Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said the total includes spending from the federal and Ontario governments.

The three-year agreement, ratified by 81-per-cent of votes cast, includes a 5-per-cent raise and productivity bonuses of $7,250.

Under the old agreement, Ford’s production workers made $21 to $36 an hour, and skilled tradespeople were paid $42.

The number of jobs at the Oakville plant will fall to about 3,000 from 3,400, Mr. Dias said by phone, adding retirements would easily account for the job losses due to the average age of workers.

Ford said it will become the first auto company to make battery-powered vehicles in Canada.

“Working collaboratively with Unifor, and as discussions continue with both the federal and provincial governments, this agreement is an important step toward building a stronger future for our employees, our customers and our communities,” Dean Stoneley, head of Ford Canada, said in a statement. “By introducing battery electric vehicle production at Oakville assembly complex, we are cementing our Canadian operations as a leader in advanced automotive manufacturing.”

Mr. Dias said talks with Fiat Chrysler begin on Thursday. He said the automaker’s minivan plant in Windsor needs one or two new vehicles to return the third shift of workers, which was recently laid off. Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton plant, which makes Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and the Chrysler 300 sedan, needs another vehicle to ensure the plant’s longevity, and the Etobicoke casting plant in west Toronto needs new products, Mr. Dias said. “There’s a lot of issues,” he said.

