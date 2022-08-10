Newly elected Unifor National President Lana Payne at the Unifor National convention in Toronto on Aug. 10.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Lana Payne, a former journalist who built her career in labour activism in the Atlantic provinces, has been elected National President of Unifor at the union’s fourth convention in Toronto. She is the first woman to head Canada’s largest private sector union.

Ms. Payne has been national secretary-treasurer of Unifor since 2019. This year, she shepherded the union through an ethics crisis involving former leader Jerry Dias, who was found by the union to have breached its constitution by allegedly receiving a $50,000 payment from a supplier of COVID-19 test kits, in exchange for selling them to union members.

The election is the first contested one since Unifor’s founding in 2013 – Mr. Dias was elected president at that time and held that role until his abrupt departure from the union earlier this year.

A bag of cash and a bottle of cologne: Inside the undoing of Unifor’s Jerry Dias

It was a tight race, pitting Mr. Dias’ former assistant Scott Doherty – a long-time trade unionist himself – against Ms. Payne. Indeed, Mr. Dias’ ethics scandal loomed large over Unifor’s election, causing significant disunity within the National Executive Board and amongst local unions. Supporters of Mr. Doherty had publicly accused Ms. Payne of deliberately publicizing hundreds of pages of meeting minutes and a summary report of a third-party investigation into Mr. Dias in order to benefit her campaign. They argued it eroded the credibility of Unifor.

Ms. Payne campaigned on a platform of transparency and accountability, promising more scrutiny on matters such as staff expenses, and pledging to closely address culture and governance issues within the top brass of the union.

“We need a renewed focus on putting our mighty resources to work for our local unions and members, by empowering local bargaining committees and building from the ground up, not the top down,” she told Unifor delegates in a convention speech a day before the election.

The vote began at roughly 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with three candidates in contention – Ms. Payne, Mr. Doherty, and head of Unifor local 444 Dave Cassidy.

Unifor’s constitution dictates that the winning candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast. In the first round of voting, Ms. Payne secured 46 per cent of the vote, Mr. Doherty got 36 per cent of the vote, and Mr. Cassidy obtained 18 per cent.

Ms. Payne was then elected as national president, in the second round of voting, with 61 per cent of the vote.

Supporters of Ms. Payne’s campaign – Len Poirier and Daniel Clouter – were elected Secretary-Treasurer and Quebec director respectively.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.