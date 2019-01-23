Unifor head rules out GM boycott in campaign to save Oshawa plant

Open this photo in gallery Unifor members hold a rally at the General Motors headquarters in Oshawa, Ont., on Jan. 23, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The head of Unifor has ruled out a potential boycott of General Motors in the campaign to save the Oshawa Assembly Plant.

Speaking at a union rally in front of GM Canada’s Oshawa office, Unifor president Jerry Dias says the union will never call for an outright boycott of GM products.

Last week, Unifor’s Quebec director Renaud Gagne said there were no plans to boycott GM, but that it may be a solution the union will have to consider.

The union also released an Ekos Research poll last week noting that 45 per cent of Canadians support an outright boycott of GM.

Dias says he supports the products union members make at GM in Canada, but objects to the company’s shifting of production to Mexico.

He says the union will have a press conference on Friday as it continues its fight to save the Oshawa plant that GM plans to shut down later this year.