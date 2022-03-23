Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president at the time, takes a question from a journalist after announcing a three-year labour agreement with the Ford Motor Company at a news conference in Toronto on Sept. 22, 2020.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Former Unifor leader Jerry Dias breached the union’s code of ethics by accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits in exchange for promoting it to employers of union members, Unifor’s national executive board said on Wednesday.

Mr. Dias, who abruptly announced his retirement on March 11 citing health issues, is being charged by the union for the constitutional breach, and will face a hearing in April.

At a special press conference organized by the union to address the investigation into Mr. Dias, Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne said he had accepted the $50,000 from an unnamed supplier of the test kits at some point before Jan. 20, 2022. The investigation, conducted by an external party, found that he had promoted the supplier’s test kits in December, 2021, and January, 2022, directly to employers and also got Unifor staff members to promote them at his direction.

Several employers purchased those test kits, Ms. Payne said.

On Jan. 20, Mr. Dias gave a Unifor employee half of those funds, or $25,000, telling the employee that it had come from the supplier. At that point, the employee filed a complaint under Unifor’s code of ethics and gave the funds to Ms. Payne.

Mr. Dias was asked to participate in the investigation, but did not, also citing health issues. He subsequently, on Feb. 6, told the union leadership that he would be going on medical leave, providing documentation from his doctors.

On March 11, Mr. Dias sent an e-mail to Unifor staff stating that he had decided to end his eight-year tenure as national president months in advance of Unifor’s August all-members convention because of a “debilitating sciatic nerve issue” that made it difficult for him to focus on daily tasks.

In a statement to union members on Wednesday that coincided with Unifor’s press conference, Mr. Dias announced that he would be checking himself into a rehabilitation facility for substance-abuse issues. He said he had coping with the nerve issue through pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol, all of which “impaired” his judgment in recent months.

“My physician has told me, straight up, that I need help. That’s why I am entering a residential rehabilitation facility.” Mr. Dias also said he would be stepping away temporarily from all advisory positions.

The union received the results of the investigation on March 22, upon which decided to charge Mr. Dias with violating the constitution’s code of ethics.

In response to a question from the media as to whether Mr. Dias breached the Criminal Code in any way and if the police would get involved, Ms. Payne said the union will continue to seek legal advice on the matter. Ms. Payne also said that there the union was dealing with this violation as an isolated incident.

It is unclear what punishment Mr. Dias will face from Unifor, given that he had already tendered his resignation. He still holds union membership, so any kind of punishment for the breach would centre around that fact, said Ms. Payne.

The fact that Mr. Dias was under investigation by the union was mentioned in an e-mail obtained by the Globe, dated Feb. 27, from Dave Cassidy, a senior union member to members of the national executive board, including Ms. Payne and Ontario regional director Naureen Rizvi. When the Globe questioned Unifor about the contents of the e-mail and whether it was accurate that Mr. Dias was being investigated, Unifor released a statement on March 14 confirming that that was indeed the case.

Mr. Dias’s last public statement was a tweet on Feb. 16, where he announced he was taking time off to deal with “health issues.”

