Unifor President Jerry Dias takes a question from a journalist after announcing a three-year labour agreement with the Ford Motor Company at a news conference in Toronto on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Former union leader Jerry Dias, who abruptly announced his resignation on Sunday citing health issues, is being investigated by Unifor for an alleged breach of the union’s constitution, according to a statement issued by the union Monday.

On January 26, Lana Payne, the union’s national secretary-treasurer, received a written complaint about Mr. Dias, the statement said.

Upon reviewing the complaint, Ms. Payne initiated an independent external investigation. Mr. Dias was notified about the investigation on January 29. The union declined to divulge specifics about the complaint citing confidentiality clauses under Unifor’s Constitution.

Mr. Dias went on medical leave on February 6, and on March 11, informed the union’s National Executive Board that he would retire effective immediately. On Sunday, the union made public that Mr. Dias would retire after eight years and three successive terms as national president of the union. It was previously assumed that Mr. Dias would only retire in August, after the union’s constitutional convention, where a new leader would be elected.

In Sunday’s statement, Unifor leadership did not mention the investigation into Mr. Dias.

But an email sent by Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, to Ms. Payne, and other members of the national executive team on February 27, obtained by the Globe, suggested that an outside legal firm had been retained by Unifor to investigate Mr. Dias and called for the union’s leadership to be “transparent and truthful” about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Dias’ medical leave.

“Different versions of Brother Dias’s leave have been circulated and I believe this cloud of secrecy must be clarified by the officers,” the email reads. “While I completely support medical privacy, I am at a loss to explain or defend what is happening in the administration of our national union… If in fact his absence is medical, then why has an active investigation been initiated by the officers and why has an outside legal firm been retained?” states the email.

Mr. Cassidy, who announced his intention last month to run for the union’s top job, demanded in the email that the union’s leadership disclose the nature of the investigation into Mr. Dias and whether there is any “criminal or legal liability to the national union” associated with it.

Meanwhile, an internal email sent by Mr. Dias to Unifor staff last Friday, March 11 — also obtained by the Globe — stated that he decided ot to complete his term as national president because of a chronic nerve-related condition that made it difficult for him to focus on daily tasks. In the email, Mr. Dias wrote that he has been suffering from a “debilitating sciatic nerve issue” since December, and was awaiting direction from a neurosurgeon about the health issue.

“Frankly, with the pain killer, muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory medication, it was difficult to concentrate on my many daily challenges,” he wrote. He added in the email that he is also dealing with heart issues and was evaluating next steps with his cardiologist. “Recently, it has gotten to the point that it can no longer be ignored. I have spent more time in hospitals and have received more tests than I can ever recall.”

Mr. Dias’ email to staff did not mention the internal investigation.

In Monday’s statement about the investigation, Unifor said its National Executive Board would meet on March 21 to discuss the issue.

More to come.

