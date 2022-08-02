Via Rail station in Ottawa. With the collective agreement now ratified, wages will improve by 5.5 per cent retroactive to Jan. 1.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Members of Unifor Local 100 and National Council 4000 have voted to accept a new three-year deal with Via Rail that will see workers get better wages and greater benefits.

A tentative deal was initially struck on July 11 just ahead of a deadline that would have seen some 2,400 workers walk off the job.

With the collective agreement now ratified, wages will improve by 5.5 per cent retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022 and then by 3.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in the following years.

In addition, skilled trades will see an immediate trade adjustment of $1.25 effective Jan. 1, 2022 and an additional trade adjustment of 75 cents effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Unifor’s national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne commended the bargaining committees in a news release, saying that they were “principled and smart with their demands.”

Unifor represents more than 2,000 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at Via Rail.