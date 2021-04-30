Unifor pushes grocers to restore pandemic pay premiums, calls Loblaw’s bonus payment ‘paltry’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Unifor pushes grocers to restore pandemic pay premiums, calls Loblaw’s bonus payment ‘paltry’

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s largest private-sector union, Unifor, is renewing its call for grocery retailers to bring back regular pay premiums for their essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic – and is criticising Loblaw Cos. Ltd. for announcing a one-time “appreciation” payment instead.

Loblaw told employees on Friday that it will pay a one-time bonus in June to staff in its stores and distribution centres across Canada. But the amount – which ranges from $25 to $175 per worker, according to the union – is “chump change,” Unifor said in a release.

In addition to the payments, Loblaw is also planning to hold discount events for staff in its stores, and is offering up to three hours of paid time off for workers to get vaccinated, if they work in a location without a pharmacist on-site.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bonuses will mean different things to different people, and will vary depending on hours worked in recent weeks,” Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas wrote in a statement on Friday. “That said, this is about more than just a bonus, and we expect that on average, the initiatives will amount to hundreds of dollars for colleagues.”

Last week, Unifor also criticized grocer Metro Inc. for its decision to distribute store gift cards ranging from $75 to $300 as a thank-you gesture to staff. The union has argued that grocers, who have been classified as essential retailers during the pandemic, should reinstate temporary hourly pay increases that they cut back last year.

Earlier this month, Sobeys owner Empire Co. Ltd. announced it would reinstate bonuses of $10 to $100 per week for workers in areas where stay-at-home orders have been imposed. Those bonuses are currently in effect in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

“While there’s added stability in our business, that doesn’t mean life on the frontlines is easy,” Loblaw president Sarah Davis wrote in a memo to staff on Friday. “We have heard your feedback and understand the struggle.”

Canada’s largest grocers have faced scrutiny over their pay practices for frontline workers during the pandemic, since they cut back hourly bonuses last summer.

In its statement, Unifor called Loblaw’s latest payment “paltry,” and pointed to the compensation paid to its top executives. In 2020, Loblaw executive chairman Galen G. Weston made $3.55-million and Ms. Davis made more than $6-million. Last month, the company announced that Ms. Davis is leaving Loblaw, and Mr. Weston will once again take the reins of the grocery chain. Those changes take effect next week. Both executives saw their annual bonuses decrease in 2020 compared to 2019, because the company missed its earnings target for the year. Like other grocers, Loblaw’s revenues surged last year as restaurants were forced to close and Canadians cooked at home more often – but profits were affected by higher costs related to added safety measures and to fulfilling more e-commerce orders.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies