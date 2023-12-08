Unifor says representatives from its energy locals have ratified a tentative agreement that sets a pattern for more than 7,500 workers.

The workers are part of the union’s National Energy Program.

In a press release Friday, Unifor says it reached the three-year agreement with Suncor.

To complete the process, local unions will supplement the national pattern by negotiating over specific local issues.

These locals include multiple terminals and refineries across the country.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says it was a difficult round of bargaining.