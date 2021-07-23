 Skip to main content
Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Bell for craft workers

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Unifor says after eight months of bargaining, it has reached a tentative deal with BCE Inc. that will cover craft workers.

The union says the deal for craft workers, a term used to describe technicians, was reached on Thursday and unanimously recommended by its bargaining committee.

Unifor will not be releasing any details about the agreement until it is voted on by members at future ratification meetings.

Unifor’s Bell Craft membership includes 3520 workers represented by 24 local unions in Ontario and eight in Quebec.

Unifor is Canada’s largest private sector union and represents 315,000 workers across several industries.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias congratulated the members and their bargaining committee in a release today.

“This past year, people across Canada realized the importance of our telecommunications sector, and the workers who make it run,” he says.

“The strength of our telecom industry is thanks to passionate, skilled, and unionized workers like Unifor’s members in Bell Craft units.”

