Report on Business

Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Unifor president Jerry Dias prepares to start negotiations with representatives of FCA Canada in Toronto on Aug. 12, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement for 9,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada.

The deal must now be voted on and approved by the workers.

The negotiations between Fiat Chrysler and Unifor came after the union reached a deal last month with Ford Motor Co., creating a template for talks with the other Detroit automakers.

Unifor went into this year’s negotiations with concerns about restoring the third shift in Fiat Chrysler’s Windsor and Brampton, Ont., facilities.

The union said on Wednesday that negotiations had continued through the Thanksgiving weekend, as Fiat Chrysler challenged elements of the union’s agreement with Ford, including wages and health-care benefits.

The deal with Ford included plans to produce electric vehicle batteries, alongside investments from both the federal and Ontario governments.

