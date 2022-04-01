Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with Metro Inc. MRU-T covering more than 900 full-time workers at a Toronto-area distribution centre.

The union says a vote on the deal will take place in the coming days and details of the collective agreement will not be released before ratification.

The workers, who had set a strike deadline of Friday, have been without a contract since October 2021.

Frank Reynolds, Unifor local 414 unit chairperson, says the bargaining committee focused on the priorities of the membership and the tentative agreement achieves significant gains.

The warehouse in Etobicoke, Ont., supplies Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector.

