Unifor says Fiat Chrysler to spend up to $1.5-billion to make electric vehicles at Windsor plant

The Unifor autoworkers' union says it has secured a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that will see as much as $1.5-billion spent to make plug-in or hybrid electric vehicles in Windsor, Ont.
The car maker’s commitment, part of a three-year tentative collective agreement reached last night, will boost employment at the minivan factory by 2,000, said Jerry Dias, national president of the union that represents 9,000 workers at FCA.
The “lion’s share” of the money spent retooling the plant for production to start in 2024 will come from FCA, but there are negotiations with federal and Ontario governments for taxpayer money, as well, Mr. Dias said.
“The commitment is immediately to launch one vehicle by 2024, but we know that this platform will be able to build multiple, multiple vehicles, everything from pickups to cars to crossovers,” Mr. Dias said. “So this is global technology at its finest. This is about global platforms. This is about having the ability to turn on a dime based on consumers' demands.”
Mr. Dias said the deal also secures the futures of FCA’s Brampton factory with the rollout of three new versions of the Chrysler and Dodge sedans made there. Chrysler’s third Ontario plant, the Etobicoke castings factory in Toronto, will add about 100 jobs as it makes new products, Mr. Dias said at a press conference on Thursday morning. The 2,000 new jobs in Windsor include 425 people on layoff.
Mr. Dias said the deal “solidifies the footprint of our assembly plants,” ensuring job security for workers while benefiting the communities in which the plants are located.
The news follows Unifor’s signing of a three-year agreement with Ford Motor Co. that included an announcement the automaker’s Oakville, Ont., factory would undergo a $1.8-billion retooling in 2024 to make electric vehicles. The conversion is aided by $590-million of taxpayer money from the Ontario and federal governments.
The employment terms of the tentative FCA agreement mirror those of the deal reached recently with Ford. That agreement included 5-per-cent raises over three years and bonuses. The FCA agreement was announced shortly before the midnight strike deadline and must be ratified by members after a meeting on Sunday.
Lou Ann Gosselin, a spokeswoman for FCA, confirmed a tentative agreement had been reached. She declined to provide details prior to ratification.
FCA employs 4,600 at the Windsor plant that makes the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans. The plant recently got rid of its third shift, cutting 1,375 jobs. The Brampton plant makes the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, with 3,100 workers. The Etobicoke castings plant employs about 200 people and makes engine, transmission and other components.
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Co. begin next week.
