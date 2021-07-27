 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Unifor says talks continuing with De Havilland, Bombardier ahead of strike deadline

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Unifor says negotiations are continuing separately with De Havilland and Bombardier Inc. ahead of a morning strike deadline at the Downsview facility in north Toronto.

Talks resumed Sunday after a three-week cooling-off period.

The union had issued a threat to launch a strike just after 10 a.m.

About 2,200 members of Unifor Local 112 and Local 673 at Toronto’s Downsview plant manufacture Bombardier’s Global business aircraft and, until recently, the Dash 8 turboprops for De Havilland Canada.

The company announced earlier this year that it would no longer produce new Q400 aircraft at the facility beyond currently confirmed orders. De Havilland indicated two years ago that work will end at Downsview once lease agreements for the land expire.

The union wants De Havilland, whose parent company Longview Aviation Capital Corp. purchased the Dash 8 program from Bombardier, to commit to making the Dash 8 somewhere in Greater Toronto when production resumes.

