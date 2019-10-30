 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Unifor signs agreements with firms affected by GM Oshawa assembly plant closure

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Unifor National President Jerry Dias seen addressing a GM assembly workers protest in Windsor, On. on Jan. 11, 2019.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Unifor has signed closure agreements at four auto parts and service companies in connection with the decision by General Motors to close its Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant.

The union says the deals with Inteva Products, Lear Corp. Whitby, Auto Warehousing Canada and Robinson Solutions provide for improved severance packages for employees compared with the legislated minimum requirements.

It says they are the last of 11 it has negotiated at companies that will be hurt by the end of vehicle assembly at GM Oshawa.

Story continues below advertisement

The 11 agreements cover more than 1,200 workers represented by Unifor in the independent auto parts sector.

General Motors announced last November that the Oshawa assembly plant would close at the end of this year.

The automaker has agreed to convert the operation to a part-stamping and autonomous vehicle testing facility in a move that will save about 300 of the 2,600 union jobs at the plant.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter