Unifor urges provinces to mandate paid time off for COVID-19 vaccination

Canada’s largest private sector union is urging all provinces to mandate paid time off for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most employers won’t provide it unless government forces them to.
Provincial legislation would be similar to legislating time off to vote in elections, Unifor said in a statement.
“We all know that vaccination is key to paving the way for the safe reopening of businesses, and the economic recovery we are all waiting for,” said union president Jerry Dias.
“Employers who are advocating for lifting restrictions must also do their part and remove all barriers to workers to get the vaccine.”
Growing number of employers granting time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccines
The provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta have already mandated up to three hours of paid time off for workers getting inoculated.
British Columbia, which allows workers to take unpaid time off to receive the vaccine, plans to also amend its employment act to ensure up to three hours of paid leave for each vaccine dose.
Meanwhile, workers from the rest of Canada would have to depend on their employers to let them take time off work to get immunized against COVID-19.
Companies including Canada Goose, Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Staples Canada have said they’re offering employees at least three hours of paid leave to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“While there is no plan for BMO to mandate employees to receive a vaccination, I strongly encourage you to receive it if you’re able,” the bank’s CEO, Darryl White, wrote in a memo.
Ontario crown company Metrolinx also said it’s providing employees, including bus operators and transit officers, three hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.
In January, at least 35 tech companies in the country, including SkipTheDishes, Borrowell, and FreshBooks, signed a pledge vowing to let their staff slip out of work to get a jab.
“We want to send a message to our workforce, to our employees’ families, and to Canada as a whole that the vaccination effort needs to be a top priority for Canada,” the companies said in the pledge.
