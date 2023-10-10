Unifor workers at General Motors of Canada GM-N are on strike Tuesday after contract talks failed to yield a tentative agreement.

The strike includes 4,200 workers at GM’s Oshawa pick-up plant, St. Catharines powertrain factory and Woodstock distribution centre.

Unifor said in a statement it called the strike after GM rejected conditions reached in an earlier deal with Ford Motor Co. of Canada. F-N

“After working throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and into the final hours before the deadline, General Motors made it clear that they would not agree to meet the conditions of the pattern agreement,” Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a statement. “We cannot and we will not settle for less than pattern – not today – not ever.”

Ms. Payne said the two sides failed to agree on pensions, retiree supports and the path for temporary workers to become full time. “Unifor retirees built the automotive industry in Canada and Unifor will not agree to pay our retired members at GM less than retirees at Ford of Canada,” she said.

Unifor negotiators used the agreement reached at Ford in September as the template for GM negotiations, a tactic known as pattern bargaining. The Ford agreement includes wage increases of 15 per cent over three years, pension improvements, and cuts to four from eight the years it takes new hires - who make $24 an hour - to reach the regular rate of $37.

The deal was called rich and historic for its gains, after years of concessions that propped up the automakers after the financial crisis and pandemic. Still, the Ford agreement was ratified by just 54 per cent. The skilled trades group and older workers voted no, unhappy with the increases.

The Unifor strike means GM is facing work stoppages in Canada and the United States.

United Auto Workers walked off the job on Sept. 15 at three U.S. plants, each owned by one of the Detroit Three. The strike has since expanded to other factories. On Friday, UAW leader Shawn Fain said there were advances at the bargaining table with GM, as the employer offered to place its U.S. electric battery plants under UAW’s contract.

“We’ve been told for this that this was impossible. We’ve been told the [electric vehicle] future was a race to the bottom,” Mr. Fain said in a webcast. “And now we’ve called their bluff. What this will mean to our membership cannot be understated.”

Mr. Fain said talks with the Detroit 3 are progressing and the strikes will not expand, for now.

On Monday, meanwhile, 4,000 UAW workers in the U.S. went on strike at Mack Trucks after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the company.