Union calls on MEC to drop plan to close Brampton, Ont., distribution facility

A union representing workers at MEC’s distribution centre in Brampton, Ont. is calling on the retailer to reconsider plans to close the facility and outsource its operations.
The decision will mean cutting roughly 60 jobs in Brampton when the distribution centre closes at the end of May. MEC informed employees of the decision on Mar. 31.
On Thursday, the United Steelworkers union called on MEC’s new owners, California-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management, to reverse the decision.
“When Kingswood’s acquisition of MEC was announced, the co-operative’s employees and its five million members across Canada were told the new American owner would save jobs ... MEC workers and their families in Brampton believe the new owner should make good on those commitments,” Marty Warren, USW’s director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, said in a statement on Thursday.
At the time of the sale last year, the co-op had 1,284 employees. The retailer, now known as Mountain Equipment Company, currently has 1,332 employees, not accounting for the upcoming cuts.
A statement from MEC said the move would allow the retailer to meet customers’ changing expectations, particularly as e-commerce sales accelerate. Moving to a new provider would allow the retailer to pick online orders on the same day they are placed, versus the current timeline of one to five days at the facility in Brampton.
“The decision was made to change our eastern distribution operations because the facility was not adequate for our current and future needs,” the MEC statement said. “As part of our greater distribution solutions, a new Ontario distribution partner allows us to respond and adapt to the everchanging demands of retail.”
MEC went into creditor protection last September, announcing at the same time that it had reached a deal to sell the 50-year-old outdoor goods chain to Kingswood. The deal was controversial, with some members arguing that they deserved to have a say in any decision to sell, and in a deal that would dissolve the co-op structure. The court ultimately approved the sale.
MEC has two distribution centres in Canada -- the other is in Surrey, B.C. -- that serve both its brick-and-mortar stores and ship out e-commerce orders. Following the closure in Brampton, MEC plans to outsource the eastern operations to a third-party provider.
The Brampton facility opened less than five years ago, and employees there were preparing for negotiations on a new collective agreement, the USW said in its release. The current collective agreement expires on June 30.
“The timing and the callousness of dropping this bombshell on loyal employees – that they are about to lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic – is very disconcerting, to say the least,” Mr. Warren said in the statement.