Union says Ford is cutting 185 jobs at Oakville, Ont., facility

Union says Ford is cutting 185 jobs at Oakville, Ont., facility

OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The president of Unifor Local 707 says Ford is cutting 185 jobs at its Oakville, Ont., plant in September.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The head of the local union at Ford Motor Co.’s Oakville, Ont. plant says the company will cut 185 jobs in September with possibly more to come next January.

Dave Thomas, president of Unifor Local 707, says in a message to members that the company is easing production at the plant due to costs and slowing sales.

He says the shift restrictions coming in August, which includes cutting five units per hour from the production line among other schedule changes, will lead to the 185 permanent job cuts in September.

Ford, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, employs about 4,600 people at the Oakville plant.

The Ontario government stands with the workers affected and their families, said a spokesman for Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

“We are disappointed to learn of Ford’s decision to issue layoff notices to workers at the Oakville Assembly Complex,” said Robert Gibson by email.

He said the ministry of training, colleges and universities has been in contact to offer support to the affected workers, but that Ford has told the government it has made its own arrangements to assist those losing their job.

The cuts come as the Canadian auto market has seen 16 months of consecutive sales declines and the industry contends with a sharp drop in sales in China and slowing sales in the United States.

The crossover and SUV type vehicles produced at the Oakville plant, including the Ford Edge, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln MKT, have however fared much better than passenger cars.

