Unions oppose Ontario’s decision to keep construction sites operating as essential services

A group representing thousands of unionized construction workers across Ontario is calling on the provincial government to temporarily shut down the industry to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford has ordered all non-essential workplaces to shut down as of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. But he has exempted the construction industry from the mandatory order.

The Ontario Construction Consortium (OCC), an umbrella group for labour unions representing carpenters, painters and other workers, said the government should suspend work in the sector for 14 days to protect the safety of workers and employers during the crisis.

“It makes no sense that you can’t have your neighbour over for a cup of coffee yet construction sites are expected to continue operations and they can have hundreds of employees working in close proximity to each other,” OCC executive director Phil Gillies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Gillies’ group has joined a growing chorus of voices calling for a shutdown of construction work. However, the industry is far from united.

A group representing 1,500 home builders and land developers in the Greater Toronto Area says it is essential to keep the sector up and running to meet the housing needs of families while balancing the health and safety of workers.

BILD chief executive officer David Wilkes said the residential construction sector has taken “proactive steps,” such as reducing staff to a bare minimum, practicing social distancing and increasing on-site sanitation.

“The health and safety of employees, suppliers and customers is the industry’s top concern,” Mr. Wilkes said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Ford announced the broader shutdown of the economy on Monday, the same day Quebec imposed a near complete shutdown of its economy, including the construction industry, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to “go home and stay home.”

Mr. Ford stopped short of saying whether he plans to force construction companies to idle their cranes and send workers home. But late Monday night, the government released the list of businesses it considers essential, including construction projects that support the health care, transit, energy and justice sectors as well as those in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors.

Mr. Gillies said it would make sense for the government to exempt much-needed construction work, such as hospital redevelopment projects. But he said “this glaring, all-encompassing exemption just doesn’t make sense.”

Mr. Gillies’ group has joined the Carpenters’ District Council of Ontario, which on Monday evening called on the government to temporarily halt all construction in the province. The council represents over 30,000 men and women in carpentry, drywall and other skilled trades.

“The situation which exists on most job sites means that work simply cannot go on as normal,” Tony Iannuzzi, executive secretary treasurer of the council, said in a statement. “Many job sites have no facilities for workers to even wash their hands using soap and hot water and ‘social distancing’ is just not possible.”

Other labour unions have also complained that the health of construction industry employees is at risk because their working conditions do not allow them to follow basic hygiene and safety regulations that health authorities say are crucial to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the Carpenters’ group is the first to call for a shutdown.

At his news conference on Monday afternoon, Mr. Ford said he has heard the stories about construction sites with overflowing portable toilets and no hand sanitizer or running water. “There are some bad actors,” he said. “Get your act together and take care of your front-line workers.”

As for any individual who does not feel safe working on construction projects, he said, "leave the site and don't come back."