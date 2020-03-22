Unions urge federal, provincial governments to protect construction workers during pandemic

Labour leaders are calling on the federal and Ontario governments to take immediate steps to protect the health and safety of construction workers across Canada during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) says there is no protocol for dealing with the pandemic on construction sites, including following the advice of health experts for hand hygiene and social distancing.

“If these issues are not resolved in an expedited manner we will have no choice but to recommend a complete and total shutdown of the construction industry,” Joseph Mancinelli, LiUNA international vice-president, says in a letter this weekend to the federal and Ontario labour ministers.

The construction industry is also urging Ottawa to unveil consistent measures to protect the health and safety of workers across Canada, as a growing chorus of voices in the sector urges the Ontario government to shut down all projects in the province.

Canadian Construction Industry President Mary Van Buren wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the weekend, saying there is an urgent need for health authorities to provide guidelines on best practices to protect workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ms. Buren also asked for details on how companies and individuals can get access to the financial relief unveiled by the federal government. “This is critical to provide assurances that business owners are not asked to decide between health and safety on one hand and a business failure on the other,” the letter says.

Labour leaders have asked Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton to have ministry inspectors fan out to every construction site in the province and enforce hand hygiene and social distancing practices.

“Labour and management groups are talking to the government about keeping the industry open if at all possible, but not at the expense of the health and safety of the workers,” Pat Dillon, business manager of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, said in an interview.

The Canadian Construction Industry is also recommending that work continue on projects, leaving the sector out of step with much of the rest of the Canadian economy. Theatres and other cultural venues have drawn their curtains, office employees are working from home and most retail outlets with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies have shut down as authorities try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Many industry players, including provincial and municipal governments in charge of major public-sector projects, say they are following the advice of health authorities in remaining open.

Infrastructure Ontario, the procurement arm of the provincial government, is acting on the best advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other leading public health officials, spokesman Ian McConachie said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.

“We expect that work will continue in a manner that protects everyone on IO construction sites and the public,” he said.

At a news conference on Saturday, reporters asked Ontario Premier Doug Ford whether he is considering a full shutdown of the province. “Eventually,” he said, “we may be going down that road.”

Some construction businesses, meanwhile, have decided to take their own actions. Mattamy Homes Canada, an arm of North America’s largest privately-owned home builder, announced that it has temporarily suspended construction work at all of its sites. And in Victoria, Rob Tournour Masonry Ltd., a small company with 45 employees, shut its doors last Wednesday and urged the Premier of B.C. to impose a province-wide shutdown. “I feel strongly that it’s the right decision,” Mr. Tournour said in an interview.

Construction worker Christopher Morgan has started an online petition, calling on Mr. Ford to shut down the projects. He says in the petition that skilled trades people have no running water to wash their hands and most sites have well over 50 people if not 100.

“We want to be at home in this time to be with our families as well. There is no need to hurry along these projects while risking our own families and ourselves,” his petition says.

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, just over 13,500 individuals had signed the petition.

With files from Greg McArthur

